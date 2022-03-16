The Kashmir Files box office update: The Kashmir Files is unstoppable at the Box Office and has registered a terrific Tuesday. The film recorded the highest single day number on Tuesday which is rare for any film. This also proves the strength of solid word-of-mouth that is lifting the film every day. The Vivek Agnihoti-directorial earned Rs 18 crore on Tuesday, taking the total of five days to Rs 60.20 crore.Also Read - Radhe Shyam Box Office Day 5: Prabhas Didn’t Impress Fans With His Romantic Side, Collection Declines

The pace is so terrific that Rs 100 crore by the end of first week doesn't look impossible. The collections are a result of a terrific buzz among the audience, the right pitch to the right audience, and staying away from the drama by putting faith solely in the content of the film. Not just the multiplexes, The Kashmir Files has found its way into the independent multiplexes as well which is a rarely visible sign.

Check out the five day Box Office breakup of The Kashmir Files:

Friday: Rs 3.55 crore

Saturday: Rs 8.50 crore

Sunday: Rs 15.10 crore

Monday: Rs 15.05 crore

Tuesday: Rs 18 crore

Total: Rs 60.20 crore

Interestingly, this is the biggest Tuesday for any film released in the recent past. As tweeted by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, The Kashmir Files has crossed the Tuesday Box Office of all major movies including Sooryavanshi, Gangubai Kathiawadi and 83 from the post-pandemic times, and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Uri: The Surgical Strike from the pre-pandemic times. Check the Tuesday collection of the top films here:

The Kashmir Files: Rs 18 crore

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – Rs 15.28 crore

Uri: The Surgical Strike – RS 9.57 crore

Sooryavanshi: Rs 11.22 crore

Gangubai Kathiawadi: 10.01 crore

83: Rs 6.70 crore

The Kashmir Files is set to break many records at the Box Office and set new ones in its name now. The film stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Bhasha Sumbli, Darshan Kumar and Mrinal Kulkarni among others. It’s based on the 1990 incident of Kashmiri Pandits Genocide.