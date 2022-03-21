The Kashmir Files Box Office Day 10: The Kashmir Files recorded its highest day again and finished its second weekend at the collection of around Rs 71-73 crore at the Box Office as per the early estimates. The Anupam Kher starrer reportedly gained around Rs 27-29 crore on its second Sunday at the ticket window, leaving Bachchan Paandey nowhere in the competition.Also Read - Aamir Khan's Big Statement on The Kashmir Files: 'Jo Kashmiri Panditon Ke Sath Hua Hai...'

After its second Sunday collection, The Kashmir Files stands at around Rs 168-170 crore nett collection in 10 days which is both massive and rare for a film that began its run at Rs 3.55 crore on day 1. Here's the 10-day Box Office breakup of Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files:

Friday: Rs 3.55 crore

Saturday: Rs 8.50 crore

Sunday: Rs 15.10 crore

Monday: Rs 15.05 crore

Tuesday: Rs 18 crore

Wednesday: Rs 19.05 crore

Thursday: Rs 18.05 crore

Friday: Rs 19.15 crore

Saturday: Rs 24.80 crore

Sunday: Rs 28 crore (approx – early estimate)

Total: Rs 169.25 crore (approx – early estimate)

The kind of trend that this film is showing at the ticket window was only seen during the release of Baahubali: The Conclusion and Dangal in the Hindi belt. The film is on its way to join the list of All Time Blockbusters in the Indian market – creating history every day. The trend is such that even its second Monday is going to be fantastic. As reported by Box Office India, since the theatres ran houseful during the weekend, the viewers also booked the weekdays with second Monday expected to add another solid chapter in the film's success.

Meanwhile, at an event that took place in Delhi on Sunday evening, superstar Aamir Khan also urged all to watch The Kashmir Files. When asked to express his views on the success of the film, the actor said he is extremely happy that a film made on a sensitive subject like the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the valley is getting so much love and recognition from all the corners of the country. “This film has touched the emotions of all people who believe in humanity and I think that’s wonderful. So, I will definitely watch the film. And I am so happy that the film is successful. This was a sad time in India and I think people should look at it carefully and remember,” he said. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on The Kashmir Files!