The Kashmir Files Box Office Day 11: The Kashmir Files is now nearing the Rs 200 crore benchmark with its fantastic collections in the week 2 as well. The Vivek Agnihotri-directorial has recorded a superb Monday which proves that the film is going to get good earnings even in its second week at the Box Office – a trend that only movies like Baahubali: The Conclusion, Dangal and Spider-Man: No Way Home saw in India. After its 11-day run at the ticket window, the Anupam Kher starrer fetched Rs 179.85 crore (nett) with its second Monday adding Rs 12.40 crore to the business.Also Read - The Kashmir Files Screening: Section 144 To Be Imposed in Rajasthan's Kota From Today Till April 21

The Kashmir Files has collected Rs 70.15 crore nett in its second weekend alone which is rare to imagine for a film that opened at Rs 3.55 crore nett. Also Read - The Kashmir Files Box Office Day 10: Massive Sunday For Vivek Agnihotri's Film, Reaches Rs 170 Crore - Check Detailed Collection Report

Check the 11-day Box Office breakup of The Kashmir Files here:

Friday: Rs 3.55 crore

Saturday: Rs 8.50 crore

Sunday: Rs 15.10 crore

Monday: Rs 15.05 crore

Tuesday: Rs 18 crore

Wednesday: Rs 19.05 crore

Thursday: Rs 18.05 crore

Friday: Rs 19.15 crore

Saturday: Rs 24.80 crore

Sunday: Rs 26.20 crore

Monday: Rs 12.40 crore

Total: Rs 179.85 crore

Also Read - Aamir Khan's Big Statement on The Kashmir Files: 'Jo Kashmiri Panditon Ke Sath Hua Hai...'

At this pace, the film will cross the lifetime business of post-pandemic Bollywood hit Sooryavanshi which collected Rs 195.51 crore nett at the Box Office. It has already crossed the lifetime business of Ranveer Singh’s 83 which earned Rs 103.68 crore. The Kashmir Files is eyeing to cross Rs 200 crore by the end of its second week at the Box Office which looks like a cakewalk considering the film continues to earn in double digit even in the second week. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on The Kashmir Files!