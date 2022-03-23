The Kashmir Files Box Office Day 12: The Kashmir Files reportedly saw its first drop on the second Tuesday where the collections dropped by around 10-15 per cent but the film still managed to collect in double digits. The Vivek Agnihotri-directorial created havoc at Box Office in the first week which continued till its second weekend. The second week is now reportedly looking at a collection of Rs 100-105 crore, reported Box Office India but the overall two weeks collection will lead the film to comfortably cross Rs 200 crore at the ticket window.Also Read - Pallavi Joshi on Why Bollywood Took 32 Years to Talk About Kashmiri Pandit Genocide - Watch Exclusive Interview

The official collections till the second Monday – after 11 days – stood at Rs 179.85 crore nett. However, the second Tuesday is expected to add around Rs 10-11 crore nett, taking the 12 days collection of The Kashmir Files to around Rs 190 crore. Also Read - Ajay Devgn on Real Stories Like The Kashmir Files: Sometimes, The Truth is so Amazing That You...

Check the 12-day Box Office breakup of The Kashmir Files:

Friday: Rs 3.55 crore

Saturday: Rs 8.50 crore

Sunday: Rs 15.10 crore

Monday: Rs 15.05 crore

Tuesday: Rs 18 crore

Wednesday: Rs 19.05 crore

Thursday: Rs 18.05 crore

Friday: Rs 19.15 crore

Saturday: Rs 24.80 crore

Sunday: Rs 26.20 crore

Monday: Rs 12.40 crore

Tuesday: Rs 10.50 crore (approx)

Total: 190.35 crore (approx)

Also Read - IAS Officer Urges Makers of Kashmir Files To Donate Earnings, Vivek Agnihotri Responds

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon starrer Bachchan Paandey has not been able to hold the audience after opening at Rs 13.25 crore. The film will be registering a collection of around Rs 3.25 crore on its first Tuesday at the Box Office. This will take the five-day collections to around Rs 47 crore nett. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on The Kashmir Files and Bachchan Paandey!