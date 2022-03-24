The Kashmir Files Box Office Day 13 Update: The Kashmir Files might have started realising its slower pace at the Box Office but the film’s job is done. After its second Wednesday, the Vivek Agnihotri-directorial stands at a collection of around Rs 198 crore nett with the 13th day adding in around Rs 8 crore to the overall business. This now looks like a solid sigh of relief for RRR which is hitting the theatres this weekend.Also Read - Ex-Lock Upp Contestant Babita Phogat on The Kashmir Files: Ye Haalaat Aaj Bhi Humare Desh Mein Hain…

The Kashmir Files, starring Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty among others, has appealed to the emotions of the masses with both its performances and its story. Even though the film is seeing its first drop during the weekdays since release, the third weekend is going to bring in decent numbers. It is going to enter the Rs 200 crore club today – Thursday – by becoming the biggest post-pandemic Hindi film at the Box Office, as reported by Box Office India.

Check the 13-day Box Office breakup of The Kashmir Files:

Friday: Rs 3.55 crore

Saturday: Rs 8.50 crore

Sunday: Rs 15.10 crore

Monday: Rs 15.05 crore

Tuesday: Rs 18 crore

Wednesday: Rs 19.05 crore

Thursday: Rs 18.05 crore

Friday: Rs 19.15 crore

Saturday: Rs 24.80 crore

Sunday: Rs 26.20 crore

Monday: Rs 12.40 crore

Tuesday: Rs 10.25 crore

Wednesday: Rs 8 crore (approx)

Total: 198.10 crore (approx)

#TheKashmirFiles continues to stand tall, runs triumphantly on weekdays… Trending strongly on weekdays… Will cross ₹ 200 cr tomorrow [Thu; Day 14]… [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr, Sun 26.20 cr, Mon 12.40 cr, Tue 10.25 cr. Total: ₹ 190.10 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/DOAj86pmw8 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 23, 2022



The Kashmir Files has now crossed the lifetime business of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi which collected Rs 195.51 crore after opening at around Rs 26.11 crore nett. It surpassed the lifetime business of Ranveer Singh 83 and Pushpa Hindi in the first week itself. It is not likely for the film to reach Rs 300 crore mark but it is not being pulled down from the theatres anytime soon. The Kashmir Files is set to create some more new records at the Box Office. Watch this space for all the latest updates on the same!