The Kashmir Files Box Office Day 4: The business of The Kashmir Files grew bigger on its first Monday which happens in the case of rare films only. so much so that the film's collection on Monday seems to be bigger than its opening day. That is because this Anupam Kher starrer is purely running wild on the basis of good word-of-mouth. The Kashmir Files had opened to Rs 3.55 crore and its first Monday seems to have got wrapped up around a whopping Rs 16 crore. This is more than even four times the opening day collection.

The Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri-directorial, which is made on the Kashmiri Pandits exodus of 1990, has got massive traction coming from UP and Gujarat – both the circuits are to be the mass belts and any film running in these regions become unstoppable. With such a fantastic Monday, the four-day collection of The Kashmir Files is expected to be around Rs 43 crore.

Check out the four-day Box Office breakup of The Kashmir Files:

Friday: Rs 3.55 crore

Saturday: Rs 8.50 crore

Sunday: Rs 15.10 crore

Monday: Rs 16 crore (official figures yet to be out)

Total: Rs 43.04 crore

With this pace, many trade pundits are calling The Kashmir Files the new Gadar of the Box Office. The Sunny Deol starrer also ran wild in the north belt after the opening day simply because of terrific word-of-mouth. After a fabulous Sunday, most shows in UP and Gujarat ran on Housefull boards, as reported by Box Office India. This also suggests that the film is going to have an even bigger first week. It is now difficult to predict the first week's collection of The Kashmir Files since the audience and word-of-mouth are growing tremendously every day. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates!