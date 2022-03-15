The Kashmir Files Box Office Day 5 collection update: The Kashmir Files went super strong at the Box Office even on its fifth day. The Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri-directorial collected an unfathomable number on its first Monday and the trend continued on Tuesday as well. The weekdays are considered an actual test for any film at the ticket window and The Kashmir Files has raked havoc on the weekdays by earning Rs 15.05 crore on Monday. The same number is expected on Tuesday as well.Also Read - The Kashmir Files Box Office Day 4: Massive Collection For Anupam Kher Starrer, Nears Rs 50 cr Now - Check Detailed Collection Report

The film, starring Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty among other actors, is riding purely on good word-of-mouth. As reported by Box Office India, its Tuesday collection is expected to be equal to or more than the Monday collection which is both rare and unbelievable. Even if The Kashmir Files collects Rs 15 crore on Tuesday which is the minimum expected figure, it will near Rs 60 crore in five days, and Rs 100 crore by the end of the first week – a phenomenal achievement for any film.

Interestingly, at this pace, the film might just play a solid deterrent to Bachchan Pandey at the Box Office which is releasing this weekend. The Kashmir Files is running houseful in many theatres, especially in the north circuit and the trend doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. If anything, this trend is expected to double up during the Holi weekend and might harm the opening collections of the Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon starrer. It won't be an exaggeration to say that The Kashmir Files might just record a terrific Rs 20 crore nett at the Box Office on the Holi holiday. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates!