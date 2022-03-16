The Kashmir Files Box Office Day 6 Update: The Kashmir Files is set for another winning day at the Box Office. The film has earned between Rs 18-19 crore on Wednesday which is both unbelievable and fantastic considering rarely does a film show such growth on weekdays. The Vivek Agnihotri-directorial is now looking at finishing the first week at the Box Office at around Rs 100 crore with around Rs 78 crore nett by the end of six days.Also Read - The Kashmir Files Outperforms Prabhas's Radhe Shyam At Box Office, Earns 25.5 Crores In Three Days - Check All Details

As reported by Box Office India, The Kashmir Files is looking at the first week of Rs 95-100 crore with the Holi weekend giving a push for an even more terrific second week. The film is running houseful in theatres across the Delhi/NCR and UP circuits. Even single screens seem revived with the surprise performance of the film. It's difficult to imagine that a film that opened at a number of Rs 3.25 crore nett is doing around Rs 20 crore on a single weekday.

The performance of The Kashmir Files at the Box Office can also hamper the opening day business of Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey which will be released in theatres during the Holi weekend. Radhe Shyam and Gangubai Kathiawadi have already been impacted, especially in the multiplexes where the shows for The Kashmir Files have reportedly been increased.

The Kashmir Files is about the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. The film features Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Mrinal Kulkarni, Bhasha Sumbli and Darshan Kumar among others.