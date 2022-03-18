The Kashmir Files Box Office Update: The Kashmir Files has crossed the Rs 100 crore benchmark at the Box Office. The Vivek Agnihotri-directorial has become the fifth Hindi film in the post-pandemic times to have achieved this feat after Sooryavanshi, 83, Pushpa Hindi and Gangubai Kathiawadi. By the end of the first week, it collected Rs 97.30 crore. As the Holi holiday comes to an end, The Kashmir Files has now entered the Rs 100 crore club.Also Read - 'The Kashmir Files' Director Vivek Agnihotri Gets 'Y' Category Security With CRPF Cover

The Holi weekend is expected to add massive numbers to its Box Office business. The film is also expected to hamper the opening day business of Bachchan Pandey which would have gained bigger if the buzz around The Kashmir Files hadn't been this solid.

Check the first week Box Office breakup of The Kashmir Files here:

Friday: Rs 3.55 crore

Saturday: Rs 8.50 crore

Sunday: Rs 15.10 crore

Monday: Rs 15.05 crore

Tuesday: Rs 18 crore

Wednesday: Rs 19.05 crore

Thursday: Rs 18 crore (approx)

Total: Rs 97.25 crore (approx)

#TheKashmirFiles joins the ranks of ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTERS [#Hindi films]… TRULY UNSTOPPABLE, REFUSES TO SLOW DOWN… Will cross ₹ 💯 cr today [#Holi]… Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 15.05 cr, Tue 18 cr, Wed 19.05 cr, Thu 18.05 cr. Total: ₹ 97.30 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/Kzgd2SQDDN — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 18, 2022



Based on the 1990 exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, the film has benefitted amazingly from good word-of-mouth. It has already been declared an All-Time Blockbuster considering it opened to Rs 3.55 crore and registered the highest single-day collection of Rs 19.05 crore in the first week itself. The business is not likely to slow down anytime soon. This is also because the Holi weekend is here and the theatres have already been running houseful during the weekdays.

As per a report published in Box Office India, all three days in the second weekend for The Kashmir Files are expected to earn around Rs 20 crore. And if the pace remains steady, entering the Rs 200 crore club by the end of week two would be a cakewalk for the film. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on The Kashmir Files!