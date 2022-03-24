Mumbai: The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri was recently given the Y-level security by the Home Ministry of India. In an interview with an entertainment portal now, he spoke about the same and mentioned an incident that prompted him to care for his security. Agnihotri said he was not in his office when the incident took place and even after that he didn’t bother to take extreme measures.Also Read - The Kashmir Files Cast Interview: Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar And Bhasha Sumbli on Politics, Genocide And 'Brutal Truth'

After the release of The Kashmir Files, a section of the audience has shown disappointment with the kind of cinema that Agnihotri makes and has questioned his intentions. The director is now guarded seven-eight CRPF commandos who provide him security all across the country. In his interview with Bollywood Hungama, the director talked about receiving life theatres post The Kashmir Files. He was quoted as saying, "Yes, there have been threats. Recently two boys barged into our office when my wife and I were not there. Only a manager, a middle-aged lady was here. They pushed her with the door, she fell, they asked for me and then fled. I never spoke about this incident because I didn't want such elements to get any publicity. I told them not to bother with the security. But they said they have to."

Even before the release of the film, Agnihotri had claimed that he received death threats for opting to make a film on Kashmiri Pandit Genocide. The same Y-level security was also provided to actor Kangana Ranaut when she got involved in a verbal tiff with Shiv Sena spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut following which her newly built office building in Mumbai was partially demolished.

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files has crossed a whopping Rs 200 crore benchmark at the domestic Box Office. The film stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Bhasha Sumbli and Darshan Kumar among others in the lead. Watch this space for all the latest updates on The Kashmir Files Box Office!