Mumbai: A Kashmiri Muslim rendered a public apology on a local news channel to highlight the importance of owning to the ‘violent’ mistakes of the past. The man named Javed Beigh caught director Vivek Agnihotri‘s eye when he talked about the need to collectively apologise for the killings of the Kashmiri Pandits in the valley in 1990 and acknowledge the genocide that led to the exodus of the Pandits. Agnihotri took to Twitter to share the video of the man’s speech and wrote that ‘acknowledging the genocide’ is the first step towards the right to justice.Also Read - Bachchhan Pandey Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar Starrer Crashes Due To The Kashmir Files, Makes Rs 25.25 Crore

While talking to the ANN News, Beigh said he is a witness to the Sangrampora massacre and he can’t deny what had happened in the January of 1990. He added that the educated people and the youth today will have to accept that their previous generations wronged a community. Beigh, who is a general secretary of People’s Democratic Front (Secular) said, “Dozens of Kashmiri Pandits were killed…I have seen it with my own eyes. Those who were killed were neither stopping anyone’s ‘freedom’ nor killing any Kashmiri Muslim. There were unarmed people. If that’s not a massacre, what is it? “Those crimes had been committed and for that, we should join hands and apologise to the Kashmiri Pandits in public, collectively. You don’t need a movie for that.” Also Read - The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher’s Mother is Hurt And Furious As She Talks About The Tragedy - Watch Video

This young Kashmiri Muslim is saying “sorry for the Genocide to all Kashmiri Hindus” on a Pakistani channel. Acknowledging the Genocide and saying sorry is the first step to #RightToJustice. If someone knows this young man, Pl send my love and thanks to him. pic.twitter.com/d6AXFLVlR1 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 19, 2022

Also Read - Anupam Kher is Not The Only Kashmiri Pandit in The Kashmir Files, Meet Bhasha Sumbli - Exclusive Interview

He then took to Twitter and mentioned that it was important for him to speak the ‘truth about sins of my father’s generation.’ He said he had to say it and the truth was that Kashmiri Pandits did not migrate but were forced to or thrashed to leave the valley. His tweet read, “I am disgusted at the shameless denial of forced Kashmiri Pandit exodus by the political class of Kashmir & by wider Kashmiri Muslim civil society. It is therefore even more significant that credible Kashmiri institutions & prominent Muslims come forward & acknowledge our sins of 1990 (sic).”

Dear Friends

I am sharing video of my opinion that I expressed in Hindi on @AnnNewsKashmir on #TheKashmirFiles movie, brutal murder of our Kashmiri Pundit sister Girija Tikoo & unfortunate tragedy of forced exodus of our Kashmiri Pundit biradari. Sangrampora Beerwah Massacre 👇 pic.twitter.com/LKcw8yXemz — Javed Beigh (@Javedbeigh) March 16, 2022

The Kashmir Files has got a wide appreciation and acceptance for trying to narrate the hardships of the Kashmiri Pandits and the violence that took place with their families in the valley 32 years ago. It features Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Bhasha Sumbli among others in important roles.