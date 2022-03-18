The Kashmir Files first-week collection: The Kashmir Files is now competing with Baahubali: The Conclusion in terms of its weekday collection. The Vivek Agnihotri-directorial has wrapped up its first-week earnings between Rs 95-97 crore nett which means Thursday again brought in around Rs 18 crore nett for the film at the Box Office. Only Dangal and Baahubali: The Conclusion have registered this kind of terrific business on their 7th day at the ticket window before.Also Read - The Kashmir Files Box Office Day 6 Update: Anupam Kher's Film Does The Unthinkable - Check Detailed Collection Report

As reported by Box Office India, The Kashmir Files is now chasing the 8th day Box Office record of Baahubali: The Conclusion and is likely to beat it considering it's a Holi holiday and the second weekend begins for the film today. While the Thursday numbers are yet to be officially out, check out the first week Box Office breakup of The Kashmir Files here:

Friday: Rs 3.55 crore

Saturday: Rs 8.50 crore

Sunday: Rs 15.10 crore

Monday: Rs 15.05 crore

Tuesday: Rs 18 crore

Wednesday: Rs 19.05 crore

Thursday: Rs 18 crore (approx)

Total: Rs 97.25 crore (approx)

#TheKashmirFiles continues to create HAVOC… SMASHES myths and DEMOLISHES #BO records… Day-wise numbers are an EYE-OPENER, a CASE STUDY… Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 15.05 cr, Tue 18 cr, Wed 19.05 cr. Total: ₹ 79.25 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/f5VpIwmaVH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 17, 2022

The film starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi among others in important roles has benefitted amazingly from solid word-of-mouth. So much so that the new big Holi release – Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey is likely to be impacted since the craze for The Kashmir Files doesn’t seem to be going slow anytime soon. The Kashmir Files will be setting many new Box Office records and breaking the existing ones with its collections this weekend. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates!