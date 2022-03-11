The Kashmir Files Twitter Review: The Kashmir Files has hit the screens today. Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the film is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 when the community of around five lakh Kashmiri Pandits were given a choice – to die, convert or flee. The film is now being appreciated for its hard-hitting portrayal of the incident that most people in the country remained unaware of.Also Read - The Kashmir Files Review: The Vivek Agnihotri Directorial is Not For Faint-Hearted

Interestingly, this is the first full-fledged commercial film made on the plight of the Kashmiri Pandits, and their families who could never heal from the incident. Another film that was recently released was Shikara, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, but it went on to garner mixed reviews. As The Kashmir Files trends on Twitter, people talk about its portrayal of the incident and appreciate it for looking as real as it can get. Reviewing the film in a tweet, a Twitter user posted, “This whole film will haunt us for a long time,can’t even imagine the intensity of pain @vivekagnihotri ji this is a masterpiece.thank u for the eye opening @DarshanKumaar I am so so proud of u. Kudos to whole #TheKashmiriFiles team plz go and watch the film in theatre (sic).” Also Read - 'Ye Sach Nahi Hai'! Kapil Sharma Breaks Silence on Vivek Agnihotri's Tweet About Not Being Invited to His Comedy Show

Another Twitter user wrote, “Opening today #TheKashmiriFiles please do watch it. And bring ur whole family from an age of toddler to 99 year old person. Everyone must understand what is the facts of the 1989-90 kashmiri pandit genocide. And aware of the threat (sic).” Also Read - Kapil Sharma Gets Trolled For Not Promoting The Kashmir Files on The Kapil Sharma Show, Vivek Agnihotri Expresses Disappointment

Check The Kashmir Files Twitter review here:

So many people are asking for #TheKashmiriFiles review .. I must appreciate @vivekagnihotri for making this film.. I will watch this tonight — Aditi Raval (@aditiraval) March 11, 2022

Go and watch in ur nearest theatre. It was not just an exodus of Lakhs of Kashmiri pandits but was a Genocide of Hindus in kashmir valley by Pakistani sponsored Terrorists & radical !slamists #TheKashmiriFiles pic.twitter.com/1PGbZYELKh — Aman (@IamIndian152) March 11, 2022

After successfully forming a Nationalist gov in your respective states,it’s time to make a Nationalist Movie successful!

Yesterday you were a Voter,

Today, be a Viewer!

Remember, to bring a change you need to contribute Go And Watch #TheKashmiriFiles Today@vivekagnihotri pic.twitter.com/hC1Sf6QwQK — Dharmendra singh (@dhannno62) March 11, 2022

An emotional heart touching response for the Movie #TheKashmiriFilespic.twitter.com/RDda9St1kW — Koustuv (@srdmk01) March 11, 2022

The Story of Brutual Pain… Go watch it to Realise it…#TheKashmiriFiles pic.twitter.com/S5ftOLNMLt — Anurag Gupta (@anuraggupta071) March 11, 2022

Indian Muslims also need to watch #TheKashmiriFiles.

This movie #KashmirFiles does not hurt religious sentiments, But the movie shows what happened in #Kashmir in 1990.

So I think no one should flee the truth, Watch it and face to truth of #KashmiriPandits genocide. pic.twitter.com/aZjq4qPk1D — Abhinav Shrivastava (@Abhinav453) March 11, 2022

Opening today #TheKashmiriFiles please do watch it. And bring ur whole family from an age of toddler to 99 year old person. Everyone must understand what is the facts of 1989-90 kashmiri pandit genocide. And aware of the threat pic.twitter.com/TIYzSlFK1g — 2.0❤️ (@Aashi_sanatani) March 11, 2022

The Kashmir Files features Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Amaan Iqbal, Bhasha Sumbli Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni and Prakash Belawadi among others.