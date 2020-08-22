Actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case might have been investigated by the CBI now but a deep probe had begun already by the Indian media on June 14, the day SSR died. In the latest update that has come out from the media probe, the locksmith who broke the lock of the late actor’s room was traced and interviewed by two news channels. Also Read - Mahesh Bhatt Called Rhea Chakraborty on June 14, The Day Sushant Singh Rajput Died

Two of the major statements that the locksmith named Rafique Shaikh made include his revelation that he was not allowed to enter the room after breaking the lock and that he was asked to leave the place if he heard any sound coming from inside the room.

The locksmith talked to Zee News as well and said that he was called by SSR's flatmate Siddharth Pithani at around 01:05 pm on Sunday, June 14 to break a lock. He said that he didn't know he was Siddharth and only came to know later when the media started covering the case. Rafique added that he asked Siddharth to send a picture of the lock and then informed them that it was a computerised lock that he eventually broke with the help of a knife and a hammer. He also said that he didn't know it was Bollywood actor Sushant's residence and no one informed him the same until late when the Mumbai Police called him the second time after discovering the dead body at the apartment.

In his interview with India Today, Rafique mentioned that there were three-four people at the apartment when he reached there and none of them looked scared or worried. When the reported asked him ‘Those people weren’t scared about what had happened?’, he said, “No, they didn’t seem to be scared. From their faces, they didn’t seem to be scared.”.

He said that he took Rs 2,000 for breaking the computerised lock and was told that money is not the problem. He added that SSR’s sister Priyanka was present at the house when he broke the lock.

Rafique is yet to be questioned by the CBI and he maintained that he would cooperate on every level with the federal proving agency. He has already been interrogated by the Mumbai Police once.