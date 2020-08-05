Today, in a big development during the Supreme Court hearing, Centre told the top court that investigation has been handed over to CBI. Right after the announcement, Sushant Singh Rajput’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram to hail the Centre’s decision. She shared a post that reads, “The moment we have waited for has finally arrived.” And captioned it, ‘Gratitude #sushantsinghrajput’. Also Read - Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case: 'Prime Accused' Rhea Chakraborty is Absconding, How Will We Probe?

Earlier, Ankita shared a cryptic post that reads, “They wanted me to be a million things in this Earthly lifetime and to each I bowed and said “Not for me. I am on the Priestess path, Goddess born, and I cannot be swayed. I follow the journey of my heart and the singing of my soul, I cannot be bought, and cannot be sold. (sic)”

Earlier she had spoken about the CBI probe in the late actor’s death case and said, “Jahaan justice milega, main wahaan rahungi. I believe in justice. I believe in the police. There are people who want CBI probe, but main utna hi believe Maharashtra police mein bhi karti hoon.”

Mehta, appearing for the Centre, submitted before Justice Hrishikesh Roy that the notification for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will be issued soon, preferably by the end of the day. The top court, in its order, gave three days to all parties to put on record their respective stands. It also noted that the Mumbai Police must submit its records of investigations so far. Hearing on the matter is scheduled for next week.