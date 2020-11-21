The Pankaj Tripathi Interview - Honest, Candid, And Truly Inspiring | Exclusive

Stories of personal struggle are the best source of inspiration in a world where it’s difficult to differentiate fiction from reality. The film industry might be dealing with a difficult time where all you see from the outside is a huge blanket of dismay and negativity but there’s still a ray of hope that makes you believe in dreams and inspires you to work towards its fulfillment. Actor Pankaj Tripathi‘s story is one such inspiration. Also Read - Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi Speaks on 'His Neck Deserves an Award' Meme That's Going Viral Online

Tripathi is a fabulous actor and even more special human being because of the journey he has had in the industry. Before getting his first breakthrough role in Anurag Kashyap‘s Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), Tripathi struggled for over 12 years during which he got a role in the 2004 release movie Run but it was close to nothing with an uncredited appearance. Today, the actor says that he is in a position to ‘choose’ one script from the hundreds that are offered to him, and that alone is a big achievement. After the success of his popular web-series Mirzapur 2, Tripathi talked to india.com over a call and explained what success really means to him and if he’s living his dreams today. Excerpts: Also Read - Gajraj Rao: I Would Love to Play Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Someday | Exclusive Interview

1. How do you detach yourself from violence when you do a violent show like Mirzapur in which some of the scenes are extremely disturbing?

It’s doable actually. We have been trained to switch off and switch on as actors when required. Also Read - Vidya Balan: I am a Feminist Work-in-Progress | Exclusive Interview

2. Your character in Mirzapur, Kaleen Bhaiya, is shown to be the most powerful man in the city but isn’t he actually the most naive or the most stupid character in the story?

I would call him innocent, not stupid. He is very innocent. If you see all other male characters in his family, Kaleen Bhaiya is the most polite person, he’s always soft-spoken. He’s the only person who appears quite decent. He’s innocent to not know about the big conspiracies that are happening against him in his own house. He’s not foolish.

3. Can violence and innocence work hand-in-hand then?

So here, it’s not innocence. It’s nonsense. Nonsense and violence can go together.

4. Which is the most intense scene for you in Mirzapur?

Towards the climax (in Mirzapur 2), there’s a scene in which Kaleen Bhaiya needs to look weak. In that scene, I was actually feeling a lot weak because I had faced an accident and I was in pain while shooting that part. I did not have dates at that time and I had to complete two projects together. I wanted to manage everything despite pain and instability. So what I had to enact was actually what was going on in my life as well. That was pretty relatable.

5. In one of your interviews recently, you said that you are going to change your priorities now. You said, “For me, the post-corona period will be very different. I will only do what my heart tells me to do. I don’t want to be restless anymore”. What made you think that you were running in a race before and what are the changes that you seek in life now?

I have been working in an auto-pilot mode for the last two years. I never took any holiday or any other leave. If you’ll watch Mirzapur and observe, you’ll find that in a few scenes, I look really tired and exhausted. This schedule actually took a toll on my health as well. For a person who has been hungry for work so long, this situation will arise when he’ll do overeating of work. I have been doing so much – six-seven films and one series every year.

However, whatever said and done, I know this is not going to be sorted out. The industry is not going to let me rest. I am going restless thinking about the work I have up till next year.

6. So eventually, despite all the plannings, nothing has really got changed… your calendar is booked.

Yes, nothing got changed. You keep wondering about taking a break and concentrating more on your personal life and health, but I believe it’s just that the grass is greener on the other side. Fortunately, from March till December, I have done nothing and I have reserved myself from picking anything in these months. I’ll start in January. But yeah, I have made sure that I am taking my self-imposed weekly offs and at least a few days of leave between two projects. I used to work in a crazy fashion earlier – wrapping a shoot at night and beginning the other one right at that time in the morning.

9. This round-the-clock schedule shows that you have a lot of work and doesn’t that give you joy4?

It did give me joy to an extent. I like acting so the more I did, the more I felt satisfied but after a point, it became monotonous. I started asking myself ‘why am I doing so much.’ There’s no complaint though. This is the time I used to pray for. All I want now is to learn to manage this blessing well.

10. When you graduated from NSD in 2004, you must have had some dreams of doing good work, making good cinema, or entertaining the audience. Can we say that Pankaj Tripathi is living his dream today?

I am living beyond that dream. I never thought I would be doing this amount of work and giving back-to-back interviews about my work. I came to Mumbai to do something that could just meet my basic needs in life. I never thought that I will be in a position where I would be choosing for myself. The fact that I am able to choose two stories among the 10 that are offered to me is a sheer blessing.

I belong to a village where even basic infrastructure and facilities are not available. Who thought that a man from that village would become an actor and will get tremendous love from the audience all over the world? This journey is beyond any dream I saw.

11. What makes the audience love you so much?

I wonder that myself. I think about it a lot, trust me. I have worked a lot. I never stood idle in my struggle period of 12 years that I had here. I was constantly working on my craft and trying to make my acting more relatable, natural, and real. I always wanted my audience to feel that they have seen me somewhere when they see my character on screen. I wanted them to say ‘We know him. He is one of us.’ I am glad that has happened now.

I remember I went to a college in Delhi University recently for a discussion and during the last few minutes when the session is open for the students to ask questions, a girl told me that she saw Bareilly Ki Barfi and felt like she was looking at her own uncle. She said, ‘Mujhe laga aap mere chacha hain‘ (You remind me of my uncle). This is what I want. I want them to see my characters and think that they have seen that man in their real lives. It’s perhaps this relatability with the characters I play that connects the audience to me. It’s important to engage the audience.

12. Is there a realisation of this love from the audience?

There is. I feel their love. But I tell you something… there’s no logic behind love. I can’t tell you why they love me. The feeling of love is beyond logic. I don’t think you should even try and look out for logic behind why someone loves someone.

13. In most of your characters, say in Bareilly Ki Barfi or even in Mirzapur, there’s a surprising positivity that’s slightly stuffed into the gestures, mannerisms, or that one-liner that you instantly throws for the audience. Like in BKB, you are seen smoking with your daughter. In Mirzapur, you preach about respecting women. Where does this come from?

I seek that hope. I personally don’t believe that a human being can be entirely negative. I always leave my characters with hope. I feel the audience should always see hope even in a criminal. We all come with our baggage of negativity. None of us is leading a truly positive life. I am a progressive man in life. I like our traditions and what has been passed through generations but there are a few things that one needs to think upon. One always has to change with time and be ready to adapt to a few things. I want my characters to be progressive. I do improvise to show this progressiveness. I want them to look contemporary and make the audience realise that it’s 2020. I think a lot of credit behind this goes to my habit of reading. I read and bring those elements into my characters to show that they are changing with the times.

14. How do you look at this whole idea of making sure that your characters or projects are gender-sensitive considering most of your work is regarded as relatable and real?

I always look out for gender-sensitive content. It is important. I feel that while we are entertaining the audience, we should also be giving them something to think about. A subtext in a story is very important otherwise it’s hollow.

I like Rasika’s role in the show (Mirzapur). It’s very difficult for a woman in real-life to take revenge for what has happened to her. My medium allows me to show a woman who can take revenge. We are living in a world where reality seems fictional. We try to look for reality in fiction. I like Beena because I know that a real woman won’t be able to react the way Beena does in the show. Fiction allows me to show that hope. I take care of all these elements while performing something or taking up a project.

15. What is the feedback you receive from your parents or other family members for your work?

They don’t tell me anything. Honestly, they still have no idea about what I do or why people know me or love me. They know that I am doing the cinema and getting work. A young fan reached my village a few days back and you know how these young kids are these days – they carry a phone and they reach there to make a small video or write a blog – so my father doesn’t know how this happens. He would call me and ask me to not send people there and then I tell them that ‘I am not sending them, they come on their own.’

16. Why don’t you try to explain your achievements to them?

I have. I actually went there last November and I told them that let me put a TV here so that they can at least watch my films. My father straight away asked me not to get any TV. He told me he was fine living with their cattle and people around and nobody needs a TV. Then I got a hearing aid for my father. He used it for just five days and then threw it away. He said he didn’t need any machine. They are simple people and they won’t trade that simplicity for anything else in the world.

17. Your parents must have had a great contribution in driving you to do better in life or at work. Do you remember their word of advice or anything that you silently learned and kept with yourself?

I have seen my parents working hard all their lives. They have never misused a single penny. They have only lived by honesty and hardwork and these two things are paramount for me. This is something that has been imbibed in me so deeply that sometimes I become a man from the 1920s living in 2020. There’s no shortcut to success. Only hardwork will take you places and will allow you to live your life peacefully. Honesty and hardwork always pay you. It might take time but you will get what you want.