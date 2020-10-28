The makers of Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao starrer Netflix’s original film, The White Tiger, have shared the very first look and trailer of the film based on Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning book. The film revolves around a rich couple from Delhi who hire Adarsh’s Balram as their driver. However, the life of subservience doesn’t fit his dreams. With his unmatched wit and cunning, he tries to leave the life of a servant behind and launch himself on a path of success, by any means necessary. The lives of the main characters change with the shocking twist and it also explores the themes of poverty, corruption, and class in India. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas Announces New Hollywood Film With Celine Dion And Sam Heughan

Sharing the trailer, Priyanka wrote, "Presenting the first look trailer of #TheWhiteTiger.You believe your destiny is what was bred in you… till you find a way to break free. I'm so proud to be part of this project. From writer-director Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger is an adaptation of The New York Times Bestseller & the 2008 Man Booker Prize Winning novel by Aravind Adiga. WATCH it in select theaters December and on Netflix, January."

Watch the trailer here:

The film will have a theatrical release in December and will be streaming on Netflix from January 2021.