As MS Dhoni announced his retirement from the international cricket, an undated throwback video of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput having a candid time with his sisters went viral on social media. In the video, the sisters mention how proud they are that Sushant was playing MS Dhoni on-screen. The video went viral on social media in the wake of the rumours that the actor had a strained relationship with his sisters and father. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Ganesh Hiwarkar Claims There Were 5-6 People at Actor's Residence on June 13

The video features Sushant with his sisters – Shweta Singh Kirti, Mitu Singh, Neetu Singh and Priyanka. The video seems to have been taken before the release of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. One of the sisters can be heard saying, “And this is Mahendra Singh Dhoni” and another sister says that they are proud of him. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Lawyer Makes Serious Allegations Against Rhea Chakraborty, Claims Autopsy Report Skips Crucial Detail

The video was shared by Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti on her Twitter and wrote, “We had joy, we had fun! We had seasons in the sun But the smile and the song Like the seasons have all gone How I wish we were all together again… #Youwillstayinourheartsforever #comeback @itsSSR. (sic)”

Watch the video here:

Earlier today, she shared the childhood picture of Sushant and captioned it with a quote by American Brad Meltzer. She wrote, “When you believe in something, fight for it. And when you see injustice fight harder than you’ve ever fought before. _- Brad meltzer_* #globalprayers4ssr #warriors4ssr #cbi4ssr.”



Sushant died on June 14 at the age of 34. Actor’s family has alleged that the actor did not commit suicide but was murdered. Several law enforcement agencies such as Mumbai Police, Patna Police, Enforcement Directorate, the Central Bureau of Investigation are probing in connection with the case.