Mumbai: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 has created a much buzz around the fans as they wait for espionage to release soon. In March, Salman and Katrina began shooting for their upcoming film and just a days later, Emraan Hashmi, the antagonist in the film, also started shooting for his scenes. While not much has been known about the plot of the film, a trade source revealed some interesting facts about Emraan Hashmi's role.

Speaking with Pinkvilla in an interview, the source revealed that Hashmi plays the role of ISI agent who is pitted against RAW agent – Salman Khan. The source was quoted as saying, "Emraan Hashmi plays the role of a Pakistani agent, who is pitted against the RAW official, Tiger, played by Salman Khan. It's essentially Tiger vs Tiger, as the ISI describes Emraan as Pakistan's answer to Tiger aka. Avinash Singh Rathod. If you heard the late actor Girish Karnad, say, 'yeh kaam sirf ek admi kar sakta hai, Tiger' it's time to be introduced to the toughest and the only person who can play a nemesis to Tiger – ISI agent, Emraan Hashm His look is also far off from the negative leads we have seen. In fact, it's as stylish as it gets." Emraan's character is said to be a street smart, badass with all the traits that a sauve agent commands and he gets into an ideological battle with Tiger.

The source further added that it is going to be a rare cat and mouse race between Indian and Pakistani Intelligence agencies. The source said, "You may hear a top Indian official calling the rogue agent, Tiger, back on mission by probably saying something on the lines of Tiger Ko Rokne Ke Liye…. Tiger Ko Wapis Lao." It also added that the late actor Girish Karnad is being missed by the team as he shared a very special bond with the Tiger.

When asked what happens with Katrina Kaif’s character, who is also an ISI agent, but is on a run with Tiger, the source added, “Well, wait and watch. Being an ISI Agent, her character has a terrific arc in Tiger 3, and the cards will be opened at the right time. But watch out for Zoya’s track in Tiger 3.”

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the shoot will be resumed by mid-June. The Mumbai schedule will be followed by a marathon schedule abroad, in European countries, with some locations being the ones already explored in Ek Tha Tiger, as per the source.