Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Wraps Up Tiger 3: Fans are eagerly waiting for the official announcement of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3. The film is also the most-anticipated film of the year and the shoot of the film is going on in full swing. The star cast has wrapped up the schedule in Turkey and now they will move to Austria for the next schedule and fans are all excited.Also Read - Salman Khan Recreates His Hook-Step From ‘Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din’ in Turkey - Watch Viral Video

On Monday, the governor of Cappadocia of Turkey, İnci Sezer Becel, visited Salman Khan on the sets of the film and greeted the actor with a gift. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 New Promo: Salman Khan Hints At 'Sankat In Jungle', Rekha's Voice Over As Vishwasuntree Is Winning Hearts

Latest Click Biggest Megastar Salman Khan with the governor of Cappadocia region of Turkey. She personally visited the sets of #Tiger3 nad greeted the megastar with a gift. Salman khan is massive 🔥🔥 #handsomechallenge￼ pic.twitter.com/NNoZNbnOat — Tiger (@Tiger91412777) September 13, 2021

Also Read - 'Mithai Toh Khila De' Vicky Kaushal's Family Laughed At Actor's Engagement Rumours With Katrina Kaif, Brother Sunny Reveals

Ever since Salman and Katrina began shooting in Turkey, the pictures and videos of the stars often surfaced on the internet. On Monday, fans shared new videos of Salman where he can be seen acing the towel dance step to his song ‘Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din’ from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. He grooves with the entire team and it is the coolest thing on the internet today.

Fans are also demanding an announcement today from Salman Khan because in 2018, on this day Yash Raj Films announced Salman and Katrina starrer ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. On the other hand, fans are pouring love on Salman for his viral dance video on ‘Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din’.

Ahead of the next schedule, Salman shared a stunning picture of himself as he enjoys a beautiful morning in Turkey. He simply captioned it, “Sunrise … #cappadocia #turkey. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Check Fans Reactions:

Latest Click Biggest Megastar Salman Khan with the governor of Cappadocia region of Turkey. She personally visited the sets of #Tiger3 nad greeted the megastar with a gift. Salman khan is massive 🔥🔥 #handsomechallenge￼ pic.twitter.com/NNoZNbnOat — Tiger (@Tiger91412777) September 13, 2021

Megastar #SalmanKhan Dancing on Iconic Jeene Ke Hai Char Din song in wrap up party of #Cappadocia (turkey) schedule. #Tiger3pic.twitter.com/nP1sciGEAa — MASS (@Freak4Salman) September 13, 2021

Tiger At #Tiger3 Wrapped up Party Last night in Cappadocia.. pic.twitter.com/zupEivbvgG — Pulkit Sharma (@Being_Pulkit) September 13, 2021

Good mrng with this sunrise pic of #SalmanKhan from Turkey ❤️..Such a cool click✨..upload it here on twitter as well SK 🙂#Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/U9ZaEEcojn — BeingHonest (@Itsss_Shivam) September 13, 2021

Good mrng with this sunrise pic of #SalmanKhan from Turkey ❤️..Such a cool click✨..upload it here on twitter as well SK 🙂#Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/U9ZaEEcojn — BeingHonest (@Itsss_Shivam) September 13, 2021

#SalmanKhan Dancing On Iconic Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din During The Wrap Up Party Of #Tiger3 In Cappadoccia, @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/DVwdzk9gXc — राधे (@iBadasSalmaniac) September 13, 2021

Earlier this month, Salman and Katrina met Turkey’s Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy. In the video shared by Mehmet Nuri, Katrina said, “Turkey is just one of my favourite places to come to. It is an absolutely lovely place. The people are so kind and warm. The hospitality, food, and sight have such incredible energy.”

During a conversation with the media, Salman had revealed that they will be shooting for Tiger 3’s main song in Cappadocia. He also added that he is looking forward to exploring Istanbul. He said, “We are filming a song there. Like how we shot for ‘Swag Se Swagat’, the main song will be filmed here. I hope it is as successful as the last one. It will come at the end of the film.”

Apart from Salman and Katrina, the film features Emraan Hashmi in the role of an antagonist and he will be pitted against Salman Khan.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is the third installment in the franchise. While Ek Tha Tiger was released in 2012, its sequel, Tiger Zinda Hai hit the screen in 2017. Both movies were box-office hits. Salman will reprise his role of RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, Katrina will be seen playing the female lead and Emraan Hashmi will play the role of a villain.