Mumbai: Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2 is one of the most-awaited movies which will hit the screens on Eid in 2022 i.e on April 29. Interestingly, premium festival release dates are often reserved for the largest releases and traditionally slotted for industry heavyweights. However, with Heropanti 2 releasing on Eid, Tiger Shroff will become the youngest actor to have an Eid release. Even though Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is also likely to release on the same day, the official release date of the movie has not been announced so far.

Talking about the same, a trade guru says "For several years, superstar Salman Khan has normally released his big-budget films on Eid. Tiger Shroff, on the other hand, will be the sole actor to have an Eid release in 2022, with Heropanti entering theatres on April 29th. Tiger Shroff is also the youngest actor to have a festival release, which is a testament to how his films are regarded as among the year's most anticipated. His streak of profitable franchises has reinforced his status as a true action hero, and it is a space that he completely owns and excels in."

'Heropanti' franchise is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala who has invested a lot in standing behind youngsters who have made a mark in Bollywood. 'Heropanti', which was released in May 2014 and was a blockbuster, had Kriti Sanon opposite Tiger, while 'Heropanti 2' will see Tara Sutaria as the female lead. A R Rehman has been assigned to set the music score of 'Heropanti 2'.

Are you excited for Heropanti 2?