Tiger Shroff's viral picture: Actor Tiger Shroff is known for doing some absolutely unbelievable stunts in his movies, and doing that comes with its own consequences. The action star of Bollywood, who is currently filming his next titled Ganapath: Part One in the UK, has injured himself on the sets. Tiger shared a quick selfie of his injured eye from the sets of the film on Instagram. The actor could be seen with a swollen-dark left eye in the picture that he shared in his Instagram Stories.

He could be seen dressed in a black jacket teamed up with a green T-shirt underneath. The actor is also seen rocking a cool bear look in the photo. A look at the photo and you can almost feel the pain that the actor must be feeling but as the saying goes… the show must go on! Tiger revealed his injury in the caption of the post and wrote, "S*** happens (hot face and ninja emoji) #ganapath final countdown (sic)." In the background, David Guetta ft. Ne-Yo and Akon's song Play Hard can be heard playing.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s latest picture from the sets of Ganapath:

Ganapath stars Kriti Sanon and Elli AvrRam opposite Tiger. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl who earlier helmed Shandaar and Queen. Ganapath is expected to be full of action and style. It also marks the reunion of Tiger and Kriti who debuted together in the industry with Heropanti in 2014. Apart from this, Tiger also has other action films in the pipeline including Heropanti 2 and Baaghi 4. He had also announced the Hindi version of the popular action franchise Rambo in India. More updates on the same film are yet to be out.

We wish Tiger a speedy recovery!