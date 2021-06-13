Mumbai: Actor Disha Patani has turned a year older today and her rumoured boyfriend and actor Tiger Shroff dropped the cutest birthday post for the actor. Taking to Instagram, Tiger shared a video with Disha where they can be seen dancing and smiling while holding each other’s hands. While Disha looked breathtaking in sheer white crop top and ripped denim, Tiger looks dapper in a t-shirt and white lowers. Also Read - Disha Patani's First Audition Video On Her Birthday Goes Viral And It's Unmissable | Watch

He captioned the video, "Happy bday villainnn."

Watch Video Here:



Earlier today, Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff, who shares a special bond with Disha, shared that she loves the non-glamarous side of the actor ‘the most’. Sharing the picture of birthday girl, she wrote, “Happpppppyyyy birthday deeeeeshu!! Everyone sees the glamorous you but I love this side the most!! @dishapatani.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Shroff (@ayeshashroff)



Tiger and Disha have been in a relationship for a long time now. However, they have not made it official yet. The couple is often spotted together at Mumbai eateries. Disha also shares a close bond with Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff and mother Ayesha Shroff.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha was last seen in Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai opposite Salman Khan. She will be next seen in Ek Villian 2 co-starring John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur and Tara Sutaria. Tiger, on the other hand, will be seen in Heropanti 2.