Director Tigmanshu Dhulia's first film with Irrfan Khan was Haasil. The movie completed 17 years on Friday and the filmmaker revealed interesting trivia related to Irrfan. Now, in his latest interview with News18, the director opened up more. He revealed why Haasil was not sent to the National Award jury that year and how Irrfan reacted to his character.

Tigmanshu said Irrfan loved his character and the film so much that he already had an idea about how it was going to stay with the audience for years to come. The director added that the late actor's faith in Haasil was unparalleled and he was part of the film's journey from the very beginning. Tigmanshu mentioned one thing that Irrfan had said about his character back then and that lived with him forever. The director revealed that the late actor had told him about how his character 'was not going to die soon'. He was quoted saying, "Haasil was a very tough film to make and a very tough film to release also. And right from when I got the idea till when the film was released, Irrfan was a part of the journey. He had faith in the film. When he saw the first cut, he said this character is not going to die soon. Which was so true."

Earlier, in an interview with a daily when he received his first National Award for Paan Singh Tomar, Irrfan had said he was waiting for this honour and he was expecting to win it for his performance in Haasil. Irrfan had then said that his journey of winning a National Award has been full of disappointments. Tigmanshu recalled that time and mentioned that Irrfan didn't win for Haasil because the producer didn't submit the film to the National Award team. He said he had a fight with the producer and the latter thought that it was the best way to take revenge.

Tigmanshu was quoted saying, “He did not get the National Award because I had a fight with the producer. So out of revenge, he (producer) did not send it (Haasil) for the National Awards, which was a huge blow. I’m sure Irrfan would have got it in 2004. So that delay of nine years, I think that’s what he must be talking about.”

The director also commented on Irrfan’s presence in the cinema in the West. He said the late actor had achieved so much and was capable of doing so much more that no other Indian actor was even close to emulating his achievements.

Irrfan died on April 29 after his long battle with cancer. He is survived by his two sons Babil and Ayan, and wife Sutapa Sikdar.