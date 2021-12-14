Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding pictures keep rolling in for the last few days. Now, the couple shared a new set of photos from their mesmerising wedding photoshoot. The couple is seen going all romantic and mushy and internet is all hearts. In the photos, while Katrina goes all floral in a gorgeous saree, Vicky is looking all dapper in sherwani.Also Read - Fatima Sana Shaikh is New Indira Gandhi of Bollywood - 8 Actresses Who Played Mrs Gandhi on Screen

In the photos, Katrina is seen dolled up in gorgeous pink floral net saree teamed up with floral print fill-sleeves blouse and a sheer veil worn over her head. She completed her look with a heavily studded neckpiece, couple of rings and statement earrings. She can be seen holding a bookay of pink flowers in her hand. She finished-off her look with her hair perfectly blown dry leaving the tresses to fall back and on one side and dewy makeup. Also Read - Katrina Kaif Breaks Gender Stereotype at Her Wedding by Making Her Sisters Carry The Chadar

Vicky, on the other hand is seen clad in a peach sherwani to compliment his wife. The photoshoot was done at the Six Senses Fort amid the sunset and pictures are just beautiful. The couple captiond the photos, “To love, honor and cherish. (sic)” Also Read - Katrina Kaif Shares Her Breathtaking Bridal Entry That Left Vicky Kaushal in Tears |See Pics

Check Out Pictures Here:

For the past few days, the newlywed couple has been sharing pictures from their fairytale wedding. From mehendi to sangeet and haldi ceremony, Katrina and Vicky’s wedding was a fun-filled one.

After the wedding, the couple jetted off to the Maldives for their honeymoon. On December 10, they were spotted boarding a chopper from the Sherpur helipad in Rajasthan. They will soon move to their plush new home in Juhu and will be neighbours to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.