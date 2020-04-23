Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz’s Raid, released in 2018, was a crime drama directed by Raj Kumar Gupta where the actor plays no-nonsense Income-Tax officer Amay Patnaik transferred to Lucknow. The film was on the longest-running income-tax raid in the 80s. And, now, there is good news for all Raid fans! The makers are all set for the sequel and this will also be based on a true story. Also Read - Kajol Shares Best Childhood Pics of Daughter Nysa on Her 17th Birthday, Watch Video

As per the reports in Mumbai Mirror, Raid sequel is underway and like the 2018 film, a tribute to men who don't wear the uniform. Producer Bhushan Kumar confirmed saying that the sequel will be a multi-film franchise and he, Ajay Devgn and Kumar Mangat are looking to take Raid forward. The script for Raid 2 is being developed.

2018's Raid received positive reviews from critics and was received well by the audience. Its soundtrack includes songs like remixed songs like Sanu Ek Pal Chain and Nit Khair Manga, both of which are sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. The narration of the film got positive reviews from the critics and audiences. Also, we can't miss mentioning Saurabh Shukla as the wily politician.

While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Bhushan said, “It will be a huge multi-film franchise and Ajay ji and I, along with Kumar Mangat ji, are looking to take Raid forward. The script of Part 2 is being developed. Since the original was a much-loved film, the sequel is a huge responsibility. After the super success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, there’s a lot of pressure on this collaboration to live up to the expectation. We have always aimed at creating high concept films”.

As of now, Ajay Devgn has a bunch of movies in his hand which he will continue shooting post the lockdown such as Thank God, Chanakya, Golmaal 5 and Singham 3.