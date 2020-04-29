Sanjay Dutt and Richa Sharma’s daughter Trishala Dutt is one of the few star kids who has been away from the charm of Bollywood. She has driven herself clear of Bollywood and is training herself to become a doctor in therapy. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, she has been quarantined to help beat the pandemic. She keeps on sharing her old pictures on Instagram and recently when she updated her feed, Trishala was criticised for putting a throwback picture on his Instagram handle. The user without reading the caption went on to say on her upbringing that Trishala couldn’t help but give him a befitting reply. Also Read - Entertainment News Today, April 27: Subhash Ghai Brings Khal Nayak Sequel And Kalicharan Remake, Read Details

Tagging Sanjay Dutt in the comments, the user wrote, “I am shocked and disheartened to see this. You are a doctor yourself. New York has almost 40% of all the cases in the US of A and here instead of covering yourself with a mask and quarantine yourself, you wear so little and stand out on the Road. What example are you setting to people who follow your profile? Do you want your dad to weep for you the way you went through after your bf passed away? Common sense Trishala. @duttsanjay Yehi sikhaya hai aapne? Yehi taleem dii hai aapne?, jisme common sense kee itni kami hai? Out of concern bol raha huu…. to both of you….rest your call. Peace.” Also Read - Trishala Dutt Shares Throwback Pic With Late Mother Richa Sharma, Maanyata Says ‘Beautiful’

Trishala was quick to respond to him and asked him to read the caption carefully as it mentions the word ‘throwback.’ Not only this, she even said that tagging her father would do nothing. Trishala replied, “@aniketjha.87 your telling ME to have common sense? lol how about if you read the caption properly and obtain some common sense for yourself. A TBT means the picture was taken LONG time ago. This wasn’t taken today. Get your facts straight and read the caption properly before you come on my page & start talking Sh*t. And by the way, tagging my father isn’t going to make a difference. Nice try tho.” Also Read - Yash-Sanjay Dutt Starrer KGF Chapter 2's Trailer to Release 'With Bang', Producer Karthik Gowda Drops Hints

The post was later deleted by Trishala where she was seen wearing a thigh-high slit dress as she posed on the streets of New York City.