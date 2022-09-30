Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal mehendi pics: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have begun their wedding festivities in Delhi and the couple dropped a lovely photo from the same online. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Richa and Ali posted a beautiful picture from their Mehendi ceremony that took place on Thursday evening. The couple looks lovely in the photos, dressed in traditional outfits and drenched in the celebration of love.Also Read - Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Share Gratitude Voice Note For Fans Ahead of Their Delhi Wedding: 'We Offer You Nothing But Love...'

Richa and Ali are enjoying every bit of their pre-wedding celebrations and these pictures speak volumes of the same. In the caption of her post on Instagram, Richa wrote, “#RiAli

For her Mehendi function, while Richa chose a pink and beige lehenga, Ali wore an Angrakha outfit by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The bride’s lehenga was designed by Rahul Mishra and she looked absolutely stunning with subtle makeup, big hair and diamond jewellery.

While in one photo, the bride and groom are seen looking at the camera, in another photo, they seem drowned in each other’s eyes. Their fans, colleagues and friends from the industry have been showering them with good wishes and blessings on each post. Dia Mirza, Gauahar Khan, Tahira Kashyap and Esha Gupta among others took to Richa’s post to congratulate the couple.

We can’t wait to see more happy pictures from their wedding festivities!