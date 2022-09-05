Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan on Monday released the first look of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the new film he announced last month on completing 34 years in the film industry. The superstar took to his social media handles to release a teaser in which he could be seen flaunting his long locks while riding a Cruise bike. Salman shared the short teaser of the film and gave a glimpse of his character to the fans requesting him to drop his first look stills from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan.Also Read - Salman Khan Arrives At Party Fitting A Half-Filled Glass In His Jeans Pocket, Curious Fans Ask 'Water Or Vodka?' Watch VIRAL Video

As the teaser begins, Salman exudes swag in his Tiger-like walk and takes over the screens with his long hair, trademark sunglasses and rugged style. The serene and rusty Ladakh Valley is seen in the background of the teaser. The actor simply wrote the film's title in his post's caption as he shared the teaser on social media. His production house, Salman Khan Films also shared the same clip online.

CHECK THE TEASER OF KISI KA BHAI KISI KI JAAN STARRING SALMAN KHAN HERE:

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is an action-packed entertainer. It features Pooja Hegde opposite Salman and marks the Bollywood debut of Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill and Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari. The film is slated to hit the screens as the big Eid release next year.

Apart from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman has got other anticipated movies in his pipeline. He is coming up with the third film in the Tiger series next year, and Pathaan in which he has a brief appearance alongside Shah Rukh Khan who headlines the film. The superstar will be bringing yet another season of Bigg Boss soon.