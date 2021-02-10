Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remembered her late uncle Rajiv Kapoor, who passed away on Tuesday afternoon following a massive heart attack. Taking to Instagram, Riddhima shared a throwback picture of Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor and they can be seen smiling as they pose with each other for a click. She captioned the picture, “Together now and forever.” He was the youngest son of legendary actor Raj Kapoor and brother of Randhir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor. Also Read - Rajiv Kapoor Prayer Meeting Update: No Chautha For Late Actor Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, Kareena Kapoor Khan Confirms

This what Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted:

She also bid Goodbye to Rajiv Kapoor and captioned it, “Goodbye Uncle”. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Joins Ranbir Kapoor For Rajiv Kapoor Funeral As She Returns Back To Bay After Downtime in Maldives

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

On Wednesday morning, Neetu Kapoor wrote that the Kapoor family will not be hosting a prayer meet for her late brother-in-law due to COVID-19 pandemic. The statement reads, “Due to the current pandemic circumstances, there will be no chautha held for the late Mr Rajiv Kapoor for safety reasons. May his soul rest in peace. The entire Raj Kapoor family is a part of your grief too.”

Rajiv Kapoor’s funeral was held on February 9, 2021 with his family members and Bollywood celebrities in attendance. The last rites were attended by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Chunkey Pandey, Anil Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan, among several others.

He is best known for his 1985 blockbuster hit Ram Teri Ganga Maili and starred in films such as Ek Jaan Hai Hum, Zimmedaar, Mera Saathi, Hum Toh Chale Pardes, among others. He bankrolled Rishi Kapoor starrer Prem Granth and Aishwarya Rai starrer Aa Ab Laut Chalen.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last in April last year at the age of 67. He was diagnosed with cancer two years ago and flew to New York for treatment. He is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima. His was last seen in The Body (2019). The actor had also signed The Intern Hindi remake co-starring Deepika Padukone.

Watch this space for the latest updates!