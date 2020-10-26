Singer Neha Kakkar‘s brother Tony Kakkar took to social media to share new footage from his sister’s wedding ceremony. The popular playback singer got married in a dual wedding ceremony on Saturday in Delhi. While she had an Anand Karaj ceremony at a Gurudwara in the morning, Neha and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot as per Hindu wedding rituals in the evening. Also Read - Neha Kakkar's Grand Bridal Entry, Rohanpreet Singh's Performance - All The Videos From Their Lavish Delhi Wedding

The clip that Tony shared on Instagram showed Neha and Rohanpreet sitting in the mandap while performing the wedding rituals. Sindoor-clad Neha looked absolutely lovely with Rohanpreet by her side and Tony posing with the newlyweds. The caption on the post read, “Mile Ho Tum Humko Bade Naseebon Se @rohanpreetsingh @nehakakkar ♥️🙏 #nehupreet #tonykakkar #nehakakkar #rohanpreetsingh” (sic) Also Read - Neha Kakkar Stuns in an Anita Dongre Lehenga Worth Rs 75,000 at Her Mehendi Function

The wedding was a lavish affair and the one where the bride and the groom had the time of their lives. The internet is full of videos and photos of the newlyweds having so much at the wedding. The duo didn’t only perform together and dedicated romantic songs for each other, they also entertained the guests at their wedding. Neha crooned to some of her popular songs while Rohanpreet just couldn’t take his eyes off her bride.

Neha’s siblings – Tony and Sony Kakkar also performed at the wedding and presented some beautiful renditions to the newlyweds. The couple is hosting a lavish wedding reception in Punjab tonight. The who’s who of the film and the music industries are expected to attend the event. Watch out for some more stunning pictures!