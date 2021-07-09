Mumbai: Ahead of Farhan Akhtar’s Toofaan release, the makers dropped the BTS Video of Farhan Akhtar’s hardcore training to turn into an ace boxer. From rapid rope-skipping to his hardcore training for a physically fit body will definitely leave you impressed. The video soon went viral on social media and netizens hailed his massive body transformation and the hard work Farhan has put into.Also Read - Toofaan Todun Taak Song Out: Farhan Akhtar Salutes Fighters With His ‘Ab Uthega, Toofaan Uthega’ Track

Earlier, Farhan talked about training for Toofaan with Telegraph India and said, “The training on Toofaan was way harder. Boxing is a way more demanding sport. Running wasn’t alien to me. I used to run when I was in school and it didn’t feel like I was being asked to learn something I wasn’t familiar with. It was just about working on endurance and performance within that. But in Toofaan, I had to learn the ABCs… starting from what does it take to be a boxer to the physical-mental-spiritual side of it… it was a lot of learning. And it is a very demanding sport.” Also Read - Toofaan Trailer: Farhan Akhtar Brings a Deeply Inspiring Story of Grit And Will on Amazon Prime Video

“The first time I ever boxed was for this film. And I didn’t have years to train… I just had six-seven months. I trained really hard twice a day and it took a lot out of me. I really understood what it feels like to do 12 rounds of three minutes each. Three minutes sound like nothing, but when you are in the ring, they feel like a really long time, especially when your lungs are about to burst. There were times when I felt I couldn’t stand… I had to go and lie down for a bit”, he added. Also Read - Inside Edge 3 First Look Out: Richa Chaddha-Vivek Oberoi Promise 'More Cricket, More Drama'

Being all impressed, one user tweeted, “Dedication and hard work he has put on for this movie is commendable. #FarhanAkhtar.”

Another wrote, “He looks in toofan are amazing. His acting is just on fire. He always make his fans surprise by his performance. #FarhanAkhtar.”

“#FarhanAkhtar has done again a wonderful Job. This video is glimpse of efforts”, wrote another.

The film stars Farhan Akhtar, alongside Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Shah, and Hussain Dalal in pivotal roles and is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Toofaan is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, and Farhan Akhtar. The film is all set to release on July 16 on Amazon Prime Video.