Actors Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur starrer Toofaan is finally out with its first teaser. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who has given Farhan his career’s best film – Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Toofaan is presented by Amazon Prime Video. The teaser shows the story of a man dedicating his life to become a professional boxer. The video released by Amazon on Friday morning also gave a glimpse of Farhan’s incredible physical transformation. The intensity of the film is visible when Paresh Rawal’s character tells all: “Vo heera moti nahi, toofaan hai toofaan”. Also Read - Toofan: Farhan Akhtar’s Inspirational Sports Drama Gets a Release Date, Teaser to be Out on March 12

Apart from Farhan, Mrunal and Paresh Rawal, the film also features Supriya Pathak Shah and Hussain Dalal in important roles. Toofaan premieres on Amazon Prime Video on May 21, 2021, in over 240 countries and territories.

Presented by Amazon Prime Video in association with Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures, it is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, and Farhan Akhtar. The much-awaited movie stars Farhan Akhtar a goon from Dongri who embarks on a journey to become a national-level boxer. The power-packed teaser is just a sneak peek into what’s in store for the audiences.