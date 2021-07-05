Mumbai: Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofaan is receiving all kinds of praise ahead of its release. Now, the makers have unveiled a new song from the film titled ‘Todun Taak’ that features ‘India Ke Toofaan’, boxing champions from across the country. The song is a high-octane track that emboldens the audience with the power of one’s inner strength, willpower, and the courage to fight against all odds. The video aims at bringing glory to the fighters who almost got knocked out but also got back on their feet. Also Read - Toofaan Trailer: Farhan Akhtar Brings a Deeply Inspiring Story of Grit And Will on Amazon Prime Video

The four-minute video features the real heroes of Indian boxing including – World Championship Gold, Silver and Bronze Medalists Laishram Sarita Devi, Sonia Chahal, Kavita Chahal, two-time Youth World Champion Nitu Ghanghas, and Indian International Boxing Championship Gold Medalist Thulasi Helen along with three-time WBC Asia Title Holder – Neeraj Goyat and State Championship Silver Medalist – Aman Jhangda, the All India Federation Cup Medalist – Gagan "The Pitbull" Sharma, National Boxing Championship Gold and Bronze medalists – Arbind Kumar Prasad and Binod Kumar Prasad and East Zone National Boxing Championship Gold and Silver medalists – Swayam Mallik and Binit Gurung.

Watch Here:

Talking about the film, Farhan had said in a statement, “The film is a story of hope, faith and inner strength, fuelled by passion and perseverance, which are qualities a boxer imbibes through the journey of the sport. It took me eight to nine months of rigorous training to get into the skin of the character. It made me realise how physically, mentally, and emotionally demanding the sport is. So, this video is an ode to all the boxers who have fought against all odds, and emerged as champions.”

The film stars Farhan Akhtar, alongside Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Shah, and Hussain Dalal in pivotal roles and is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Toofaan is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, and Farhan Akhtar.