Toofaan Trailer Out: Actors Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur starrer Toofaan is out with its trailer. Featuring a story of an underdog who becomes a famous boxer only to be cheating his profession and being kicked out of boxing. The trailer focuses on how Aziz Ali gets back to boxing after leaving the sports for years. Mrunal, who plays his partner, constantly motivates him to get up and become the man he used to be. Also Read - Farhan Akhtar Starrer Toofaan's Release Date Postponed Owing To Covid-19 Crisis

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra who helmed Bhaag Milkha Bhaag for Farhan in the past, Toofaan also features Paresh Rawal in an interesting role. He plays Farhan’s mentor in the story and someone who pushes him hard to treat boxing as his religion. Toofaan looks like an inspiring story of a man who decides to change his identity for the better and despite facing all the obstacles, ends up punching fate in its gut and emerges as the winner. The trailer of the film is full of heavy dialogues, emotions, and a lot of drama with Farhan’s acting skills taking the centre stage. Check out the trailer of Toofaan here:

The trailer was released on Amazon Prime Video India, the platform where the film is releasing on July 16. During the virtual trailer launch of his film, Farhan highlighted the struggle he had to go through to look like a boxer on-screen.

The actor said, “Toofaan is a true labour of love. No matter how physically strong one is, stepping into the shoes of a boxer is a whole new ball game. It took 8 to 9 months of rigorous training for me to get into the skin character and it made me realize how physically, mentally, and emotionally demanding the sport actually is. I am thoroughly excited to see all our hard work on the screen and I am glad we are going to be able to take the movie to audiences across 240 countries and territories with Amazon Prime Video.”

Both Paresh and Mrunal called their film a ‘masterpiece’ by Rakeysh Mehra. They said that the film is largely about not giving up on anything in life.

Toofaan premieres across 240 countries and territories all over the world. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on the movie!