Actor Sanjay Dutt, who is diagnosed with lung cancer, is currently undergoing preliminary treatment at the Kokilaben Hospital. Giving a health update, Torbaaz producer and actor’s close friend, Rahul Mittra, said that he is not as critical as made out to be and would emerge victorious in his battle. In an interview with Times of India, Rahul slammed rumours that the KGF actor is terminally ill. Also Read - Maanayata Dutt Prays For Sanjay Dutt, Says 'Sands Are Shifting’ as Family Plans to Leave For US

“This is utter rubbish. Sanju is undergoing preliminary treatment in Mumbai and results of certain tests have yet to come. He’s a fighter and will come out of this too as a winner – I don’t have an iota of doubt on this and this reaction is just not based on emotion but facts too. Please stop speculating, and if still you have to do something, just wish good for him”, he was quoted as saying by the news portal. Also Read - Sanjay Dutt Gets 5-Year US Visa, Soon to Head New York For Lung Cancer Treatment

Meanwhile, Sanjay has received a 5-year visa to the US on medical grounds. A source close to the actor revealed to Mid-Day, “Sanju had applied for the visa as soon as he learned of the diagnosis. However, initially, it wasn’t easy to get the clearance. Fortunately, one of his close friends helped the actor secure a five-year visa on medical grounds. He is expected to fly to New York with Maanayata and Priya, where he will pursue treatment at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre.” Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Sanjay Dutt Shares Pic With Maanayata, Wishes This Auspicious Festival Removes All The Obstacles

Earlier, without sharing much details, Maanayata shared a statement that reads, “I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju’s speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass.”

In another statement issued last week, she wrote, “For those asking, Sanju will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the Covid situation eases. As of now, Sanju is in the best hands of our esteemed doctors at Kokilaben hospital. I request everyone, with my folded hands, to stop speculating the stage of his illness and let the doctors continue to do their work. We will update you all regularly with his progress.”

Earlier this month, Sanjay announced that he is taking a ‘short break’ from work for some ‘medical treatment’ after he was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.