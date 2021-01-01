Actor Kajol is all set to make her digital debut with her upcoming film, Tribhanga, which is slated to release on January 15 on the online streaming giant, Netflix. On Friday, the makers released its teaser and it looks intriguing. It shows a dysfunctional family where Kajol is an Odissi dancer and even shows an array of emotions that goes through the family. The caption of the post on Instagram reads, “Family, can’t live with them, definitely can’t live without them. #Tribhanga (sic).” Also Read - The White Tiger Trailer Out: Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav Starrer Is Set For January Release

Watch the teaser here:



The multi-generational film is directed by Renuka Shahane and is backed by Ajay Devgn, in collaboration with Bannijay Asia and Siddharth P Malhotra’s Alchemy Films. The film features Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi, and Kunaal Roy Kapoor in important roles.

Kajol, too, share the teaser and wrote, “Tribhanga, matlab, tedhi, medhi, crazy, but sexy. #Tribhanga, premieres 15 January, only on Netflix (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)



During the live Instagram session, she talked about the film and said, “My next film Tribhanga is coming out, hopefully, in January. It is a really interesting story about three women. I had a great time doing the film. I had an absolute blast. Renuka is a fabulous director. So I am looking forward to you all watching it.”

Kajol was last seen in the short film Devi, featuring an ensemble cast of Neha Dhupia, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, and Shivani Raghuvanshi. She was also seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior opposite Ajay Devgn.

