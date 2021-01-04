The trailer of Tribhanga starring Kajol, Tanvi Azmi, and Mithila Palkar released on Monday and it definitely promises an impressive and gripping narrative. The trailer shows the dynamics of a dysfunctional family. Tanvi Azmi plays the role of Kajol and Mithila Palkar’s mother and there is a love-and-hate relationship between mother and daughters. It showcases Nayan (Tanvi Azmi), who is an acclaimed Marathi litterateur, admitted to the hospital and has slipped into a coma. Anu (Kajol) revisits her sour memories of her mother, with whom she shares an estranged relationship. Also Read - Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, ZEE5 Calendar For January: 10 Movies And Shows to Watch Out For!

Renuka Shahane’s directorial film goes with the tag line ‘Tedhi Medhi Crazy’ while Kajol captioned the trailer ‘Nobody is perfect’. Also Read - Tribhanga Teaser Out: Kajol as Odissi Dancer Impresses in Intriguing Netflix's Film

Watch the trailer here:

The film also stars Kunaal Roy Kapur and Kawaljeet Singh. The film is co-produced by Ajay Devgn, Siddharth P Malhotra, Sapna Malhotra, Deepak Dhar, Rishi Negi, and Parag Desai. The film will release on January 15.

The film also marks the digital debut of Kajol. PTI quoted Kajol saying, “We need to embrace these imperfections and live on our own terms, just the way Nayan, Anu, and Masha do in this film. My character is outspoken and opinionated much like how the audience knows me, yet is completely different. As a mother, I can vouch that there are challenges that women face daily as the smallest of things we do affect our children. Motherhood is a minefield of emotions captured extremely well by Renuka. I am very excited for the audience to see this film and hope it will resonate with people of all ages.”

Renuka Shahane told PTI, “I wanted to capture the dysfunctional family dynamics when the core, the relationship with the mother, is shaky and unstable. I added three different generations to better reflect the intergenerational perspective in looking at the same event in three different ways.”

Watch this space for the latest updates!