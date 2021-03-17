Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt has often spoken about her boyfriend’s untimely death, a difficult phase she is still going through. On Tuesday, a follower asked her about her boyfriend’s death. However, she was in no mood to entertain their insensitive questions and gave it back in a subtle manner. The user asked, “Sorry to ask this but why haven’t you disclosed how your boyfriend passed away? What’s his name. (sic)” Also Read - Baahubali Actor Ramya Krishnan is Chilling in The Maldives, Check Out Her Pool Pictures

Responding to the Instagram user, she started off by ‘apologising in advance’. She said that she wishes to ‘educate people about basic social 101 skills. She further wrote, “I appreciate your question. I do. Let’s all be honest about basic human behavior and curiosity – Its natural to want to know how someone passed away. Even if it is ‘none of your business,’ right? The most inappropriate reaction is enquiring about the cause of death.” Also Read - ‘Haye Garmi’, Fans And Disha Patani React to Krishna Shroff Taking a Shower in New Pic

“I want you to ask yourself this question – What is the purpose of me doing/ asking this? Will knowing the answer allow me to help this person. Or is it just morbid curiosity? Grief 101 lesson- ‘If you are not entitled to know the specifics of the passing, stop asking. Asking for those details does nothing for the conversation. It does not console the person, nor brings the person who passed away, back”, she added. Also Read - Naagin 6 Fame Krishna Mukherjee Aka Priya Grooves To Ex Boyfriend Aly Goni's Hit Track 'Tera Suit' | WATCH

In December 2020, a user had asked her how she is dealing with her boyfriend’s death. She responded by saying, “I’m still dealing with it, but I’ve gotten a lot of help for it (and still getting help for it) Since covid, my support groups that I’ve joined have become virtual for now, I see my grief therapist virtually as well, I spend time with my friends and family (while still practising social distancing) and I’m doing a lot of soul searching. I also got off social media for a long time after he passed away because I needed that private time to process what the hell just happen to both of our lives. How in a split second, life can change for anybody. I needed to feel my loss. Not distract myself from it.”

Trishala is Sanjay Dutt’s eldest child with his late wife Richa Sharma. She was born in New York. Richa was an aspiring actor and married Sanjay Dutt in 1987. Richa was diagnosed with a brain tumour and was succumbed to death in 1996.