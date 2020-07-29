After Sushant Singh Rajput’s father registered a case against late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, actor Ankita Lokhande shares a cryptic post on social media. Ankita, who was in a relationship with Sushant for six years, took to Instagram and shared a black screen with ‘Truth Wins’ written in bold letters. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: Actor’s Father Says Mumbai Police Wasn’t Registering FIR, Forcing Them to Give Names of Production House

On Tuesday, Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR with Patna police where he alleged that Rhea and her family instigated his son to commit suicide. A four-member team of Bihar police has reached Mumbai and they will question the Jalebi actor and her family members. The police will also check Sushant’s bank statements and transactions made to Rhea Chakraborty. I

In the sic-page long FIR, his father alleged that Rhea has exploited the actor financially and also threatened to reveal the media about his mental illness. His father also accused Rhea of threatening Sushant to frame him in Disha Salian’s suicide case and just six-days before he committed suicide, she left the house with cash, jewellery, doctor’s receipt, and important documents. KK Singh has also alleged that around 15 crore was withdrawn for the actor’s bank account in the last one year and has transferred to accounts he had no link with.

The FIR reads, “She used his credit and debit cards for squandering money and compelled him to take the drastic step. Around Rs 15 crore was withdrawn from the actor’s bank account in the last one year and transferred to accounts that had no link with him. Moreover, all her expenses except for the air tickets were reportedly borne by Sushant when she went for an ad shoot to Europe.”

“They made him vacate his existing house claiming paranormal activity. Rhea & family made Sushant stay in a hotel close to Mumbai airport and was repeatedly told that he was mentally disturbed & must get treated. Sushant’s sister asked him to return home, but Rhea refused and pressurised him to continue treatment for mental health. She blackmailed Sushant that if he leaves for Coorg, she will tell the media about his mental health”, The FIR reads.

The case has been filed under the sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 306 (abetment of suicide).