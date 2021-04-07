As Akshay Kumar undergoes treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital in Mumbai, his wife, and celebrated author, Twinkle Khanna penned down a poem on uncertain times the world is living in. Taking to Instagram, she shared a poem as she sits in her home garden. Posting a video of her beautiful home garden, she wrote, “A series of todays. All the same. Leftover rainwater in a pothole. The future, a battered road that stretches as far as the eye can see. What else can we do to delight the heart except float paper boats of the past across these stagnant puddles.” Also Read - Restrictions Under Section 144 Imposed in Bengaluru From Today; Gym, Party Halls Won't Operate | Check Latest Guidelines Here

Twinkle and Akshay Kumar fans found the poem ‘soothing’ and ‘loved the words’, while many asked about the actor’s health update who is fighting coronavirus currently. Also Read - Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh Send SOS Over COVID Vaccine Shortage, Centre Says 'No Scarcity Anywhere'

Watch The Video Here:



A couple of days ago, Akshay Kumar was diagnosed with COVID-19 and is currently hospitalised. Informing about his health on social media, he wrote, “I wish to inform everyone that earlier this morning I tested positive for Covid-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I’m under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action soon.”

As a precautionary measure, Ram Setu actors Nushrat Bharucha and Jacqueline Fernandez also home-isolated themselves after 45 members from the Crew of the film, Ram Setu, tested positive for COVID-19. The shoot of Ram Setu has been halted for now.