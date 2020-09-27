Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared an unseen and rare picture of the late actor from his young teenage days. Sharing the photo, Shweta wrote, “Those twinkling eyes… reflect the internal purity #SushantSinghRajput.” Ankita dropped a black heart emoji in the comments box. Fans also showered love in the post; one said: “He is sushant Singh rajpoot indeed u will be in millions of hearts bro.” Another fan said: “I always loved his eyes. I miss Sushant so much. I wonder where you are. I pray to the universe that you are watching over us. You deserved better. Your beautiful mind, your Wisdom and your outlook on life brings me so much joy. I hope and pray that you are here with all of us.” Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer Reacts To Sushant Singh Rajput's Lawyer's 'Strangulation' Statement, Says 'Conclusion On Basis of Photos is Dangerous'



Sushant’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande showered love on the picture.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which quizzed Bollywood actors Rakul Preet Singh, Deepika Padukone, her former manager Karishma Prakash, and fashion designer Simone Khambatta on Friday and Saturday in connection with the drugs case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has seized their mobile phones. Besides the three actors, the NCB also questioned Deepika’s former manager Karishma Prakash. According to NCB sources, Deepika and Karishma were “evasive” on alleged procurement of drugs as was indicated in an alleged chat of October 2017.

View this post on Instagram PRAY…. Because when prayers are heard miracles happen! 🙏 A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirti) on Sep 26, 2020 at 11:26pm PDT



Meanwhile, troubles for Sara mounted after Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, during one of the television interviews, claimed that the late actor caught the habit of smoking marijuana while shooting for Kedarnath. Sara starred with Sushant in the film.

The CBI and the ED are probing separate cases in connection with the death of Sushant, who was found dead on June 14 at his Bandra apartment.