Netflix’s hit series Delhi Crime has won the International Emmy Award for best ‘drama series’. This is the first-ever Emmy award for an Indian show. Based on the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, Delhi Crime dives into DCP Vartika Chaturvedi’s painstaking search for the culprits, as India’s capital city reels in the aftermath of the brutal gangrape. Directed by Richie Mehta, the series features actors Shefali Shah, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Duggal among others. Also Read - A Suitable Boy: Netflix's Web Series Sparks Controversy Over Kissing Scene, BJP Leader Says 'It Promotes Love Jihad'

The cast of the series took to the social media handles to express joy on the big win. Colleagues from the film industry too congratulated them. Filmmaker Hansel Mehta, actor Swara Bhaskar, Nawazzudin Siddiqui, Onir, Guneet Monga came forward to wish the team. Also Read - Paatal Lok Actor Asif Basra Allegedly Dies by Suicide: Manoj Bajpayee, Swara Bhasker And Others Express Shock

Filmmaker Hansel Mehta wrote, “This one is totally, totally deserved. A masterclass in long form story-telling. Great writing, casting, fantastic performances, terrific execution. My favorite show. Congratulations @RichieMehta, Pooja, Sanjay, Apoorva, Shefali, Adil, Rajesh, Vinod, Rasika and the entire team…” Also Read - Veere Di Wedding 2: Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania Give Their Nod, To Begin Shoot Post Bebo’s Delivery

This one is totally, totally deserved. A masterclass in long form story-telling. Great writing, casting, fantastic performances, terrific execution. My favorite show. Congratulations @RichieMehta, Pooja, Sanjay, Apoorva, Shefali, Adil, Rajesh, Vinod, Rasika and the entire team… https://t.co/f8ptUDsgmB — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 24, 2020

Filmmaker Onir also congratulated the team. He shared, “Isn’t this just stupendous . #DelhiCrime wins #TheBestDramaSeriesAward at #emmyawards2020.”

Actor Nawazzudin Siddiqui wrote that it’s a proud moment for Indians, “#DelhiCrime winning big at the

@iemmys is a Super proud moment for us Indians @netflix @NetflixIndia Hearty Congratulations Director @RichieMehta & the whole cast and crew.”

#DelhiCrime winning big at the @iemmys is a Super proud moment for us Indians @netflix @NetflixIndia

Hearty Congratulations Director @RichieMehta & the whole cast and crew. — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) November 24, 2020

Not just celebrities, Twitter too was quick to applaud the victory.

Incredible shows deserve incredible victories. And why haven’t we declared Shefali Shah a national treasure yet? #DelhiCrime https://t.co/TOC4X9zl6v — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) November 23, 2020

“I dedicate this award to all the women who not just endure the violence that so many men inflict on them, but are then tasked to solve the problem. Finally, to the tireless mother, and her daughter. Not a day goes by when I don’t think about you both and what the world subjected you two to. And I hope none of us ever forget that,” the director said.