Uddhav Thackeray on Aryan Khan's arrest: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday addressed Narcotics Control Bureau arresting Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in an alleged rave party case. The CM, in his Dusshera speech, said that the agency is only interested in nabbing celebrities and getting their pictures clicked while Maharashtra Police is doing the actual work by seizing drugs worth Rs 150 crore.

"All they are interested in is to catch celebrities, get their pictures clicked and make some noise," he said while speaking up for the first time on Aryan's arrest by the NCB. Thackeray alleged that there's a vicious plan to paint Mumbai as the city of drugs and that's the reason why big Bollywood celebs are dragged into the case. "They have painted a picture that Maharashtra has become a drug capital. That is not the case. In Mundra, there was a drug haul of crores. While your agencies are recovering pinch of ganja, the Maharashtra cops have recovered drugs worth ₹150 crores. You are interested in is to catch celebrities and get their pictures clicked," he said without mentioning Aryan or SRK's name in his speech.

Thackeray has been alleging that national probing agencies like NCB and CBI have been defaming Maharashtra because it's run by him and not by the BJP. Earlier, during the probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the CBI took over the FIR from Mumbai Police after several people across the country objected to the investigation done by the Mumbai Police including the late actor's family. In the ongoing drug probe by the NCB, several Bollywood stars including the likes of Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan have been questioned, and many have been arrested.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan continues to remain in judicial custody after a special NDPS court reserved its order on his bail plea until October 20. The 23-year-old is lodged at the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai after no drugs were recovered from him in an alleged rave party on October 2, Saturday.