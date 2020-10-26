Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray commented on Kangana Ranaut and her statements made in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The Shiv Sena leader spoke at the annual Dussehra rally of the party on Sunday and referred to the actor’s infamous ‘PoK’ tweet without taking her name. He also alleged that people are trying to malign the image of the city by calling it a hub of drugs but they don’t know where ganja actually grows in the country, referring to Kangana’s home state Himachal Pradesh. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Case News: Uddhav Thackeray Breaks Silence on Son Aaaditya's Name Being Used in Conspiracy Theories

Thackeray defended Mumbai Police and mentioned those ‘crying for justice’. He said, “Mumbai is PoK, there are drug addicts everywhere – they are painting such a picture. They don’t know in our house we grow tulsi, not ganja. Ganja fields are in your state, you know where, not in our Maharashtra.” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Wishes Sanjay Raut on Dussehra With Pictures of Her Demolished Office in Mumbai

In her tweet a few weeks back, Kangana had targetted the Mumbai Police and expressed concerned over her safety in the state after which Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that she should not come back to Mumbai from Manali if she feels that the police can’t protect her. This irked Kangana who then compared Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The war of words didn’t stop there. Raut went on to call Kangana ‘haramkhor‘ on a news channel and the Shiv Sena-led BMC demolished her office in September citing illegal construction. Also Read - Another Sedition Complaint Against Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai, Actor Says 'Waiting to be in Jail'

Kangana has been vocal about the CBI transfer of the SSR case as well. She had joined the voices demanding a CBI investigation into the death case which was being probed by the Mumbai Police who had declared it a case of suicide in its preliminary investigation.

Defending Mumbai Police in his statements, Thackeray said, “I’m proud of my Mumbai Police. The police who caught a terrorist alive – the only police. I’m proud of the police. Mumbai has become PoK they say. So this is also an insult to PM. He had said will bring PoK to India. It has been six years so it is his failure.”

Along with the CBI, two more federal agencies took over the case and began investigation from different aspects. However, nothing concrete has come out in any probe yet as people continue to demand justice.