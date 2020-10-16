Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Thursday, talked about the ‘attempts’ to ‘malign’ and ‘finish off’ the Mumbai film industry. The Shiv Sena leader was speaking in a meeting with the theatre owners and distributors when he took a dig at Yogi Adiyanath‘s model of building a new film city in Noida. Thackeray, who has claimed that there have been efforts to tarnish the reputation of his party and Mumbai with various agencies investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, added that he will not let anyone take away Bollywood from Mumbai. Also Read - Udit Narayan Sings 'Mitwa' For UP CM Yogi Adityanath During 'Film City' Meeting, Video Goes Viral

The CM ascertained that Mumbai is just not the entertainment capital of the country but it also provides employment to many through the film industry. “Moves to finish off the film industry or shift it elsewhere will never be tolerated,” said Thackeray in a statement. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Takes Aaditya Thackeray's Name in SSR And Drug Racket Case, Tweets to Say 'They Want to Fix me'

He added that it’s painful to see some people maligning the image of the film industry which is known globally. “Bollywood enjoys a following across the globe. The film industry generates huge employment. In the last few days, attempts have been made to malign the image of the film industry by certain quarters which is painful,” Thackeray explained. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Row: BJP Questions Uddhav Thackeray, Calls Out Mumbai Police's Probe in SSR Case

Further, he assured all that the state culture department is preparing Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for cinema halls and the owners should feel assured that they will get relief after six months of losing out on business due to the pandemic. Thackeray said that the decision regarding the reopening of theatres in Maharashtra will be taken soon once the SOP is framed. “The government is positive about it. The entertainment industry is a means to boost the state’s economy and the government is keen to restart it,” he said.