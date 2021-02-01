Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha called Union Budget 2021 a smart budget that does not mention the source or resource from where the funds will be drawn. He further said that a lot of promises were made for our sisters of the northern region but nothing reflected in the budget. He further said that even his home state Bihar hasn’t received one-third of what was promised. Also Read - Focus on Infrastructure, Boost to Healthcare Sector, Two Important Features of Budget 2021: FM

Speaking with Pinkvilla, the actor said, "Kasme vaade pyaar vafa sab vaadein hai vaadon ka kya'. And having said this budget has nothing in store for middle class at all. But the drafters of the smart budget should know the public is even smarter. Yeh public hai sab jaanti."

As for the film industry, he feels that the government has not done much to safeguard it. He said, "Film industry thap pati thi..but they have not bothered about them. The centre has allowed theatres 100 per cent occupancy but there is already a clash with the state that will decide on the occupancy and just in case they allow only 50 per cent and god forbid if cases rise then it will be like nahayenge kya aur nichodenge kya."

“Like the entertainment industry, even the hospitality industry has been ignored. We have negative growth and aage ki dagar bahut kathin hai. Having said this, the only good thing is the budget for health has gone up and corona has a role to play in it. Of course, there is so much politics on the vaccine and we are already under so much debt and we don’t know how much more will be there to it”, he added.