Amid nepotism outrage, actor Upen Patel opened up on Friday about how he felt when he was left out in the film industry, and also had some strong words to say about the media. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Strange how so many media outlets are contacting me today for an interview in papers and to appear on TV about #nepotisminbollywood but when I needed the support to cover or promote my films most never had time or I was not star enough to feature. Oh what now you remember me. (sic)” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Reveals She Almost Did Film With Sushant Singh Rajput But Hrithik Roshan Sent Her Legal Notice

A user reacted to his tweet and pointed out at his s sudden disappearance from Bollywood despite his good performances. Responding to it, he revealed how his mental health started affected. He wrote, “Suddenly they decided to cut me out and I was left in a corner. I was lost. Confused. Hurt. It was very toxic for my mental health.. suddenly I was not needed in the industry.”

That’s exactly how it happened.. suddenly they decided to cut me out and I was left in a corner. I was lost. Confused. Hurt. It was very toxic for my mental health .. suddenly I was not needed in the industry https://t.co/5OhavJ3eWS — Upen Patel (@upenpatelworld) July 23, 2020



Upen made his Bollywood debut with the Shahid Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer 36 China Town in 2006. He later worked in films such as Namastey London and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, and also appeared in Bigg Boss.

Meanwhile, the nepotism debate sparked off after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. Many celebrities such as Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt among others. Many deactivated their Twitter account while many turned off the comment section on their Instagram profile.

With inputs from IANS!