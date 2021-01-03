Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar has bought a new property in the Khar area of Mumbai. The actor has invested in an office space for Rs 3.75 crore at Durga Chambers on Linking Road. As reported by Mid-Day, it’s a prime property in the western suburbs and Urmila has bought a flat on the sixth floor of the building. Also Read - Nia Sharma Buys a Stunning House in Mumbai, Shares Photos From Her Balcony

The Durga Chambers is a glass facade with seven storeys. The office spaces in the building are also available for rent but one has to shell between Rs 5-8 lakh per month to rent one office space. There is commercial retail space available at the ground floor of the building.

The area that Urmila has bought measures around 1,039.901 square feet. The actor who recently joined Shiv Sena has reportedly closed the deal at Rs 36,000 per square feet. The deal was finalised on December 28 with a businessman named Rajesh Kumar Sharma who's the owner of another office in the same building.

The daily reported that Urmila has paid Rs 80,300 in stamp duty and Rs 30,000 for registration of the property. The ready recoker rate of the office space is over Rs 4 crore. This grand expense comes a month after the actor joined Shiv Sena by quitting Congress earlier last year. She’s also one of the 12 candidates being recommended for nomination to the state Legislatiev Council from Governor’s quota by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The Rangeela actor did not speak about the property yet.