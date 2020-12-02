Actor Urmila Matondkar on Tuesday joined the Shiv Sena in Mumbai and addressed a press conference immediately thereafter. The actor-turned-politician had earlier lost her seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections while contesting for Congress. Now, while talking to the media, Urmila mentioned actor Kangana Ranaut and said that a lot of unnecessary attention is given to her in the media and that should not be the case. Also Read - Sunny Leone Makes a Strange Post After Kangana Ranaut Questions Feminists For Calling Her Sexist in Urmila Matondkar Row

Urmila has been involved in a war of words with Kangana when she called out the latter for her statements in the alleged Bollywood drug case and said “the entire country is facing the menace of drugs. Does she (Kangana) know Himachal is the origin of drugs? She should start from her own state”. Reacting to the same, Kangana went on to call her a ‘soft porn actress’. The Rangeela actor mentioned that this is not the first time she is being asked to comment on Kangana at a platform where she’s addressing other bigger issues and she won’t give the Queen actor any importance with her words anymore. She was quoted as saying, “Earlier interviews given by me were part of a larger interview, but most of the questions were asked about Kangana. I think she has been given undue importance and (I) do not think of giving any further importance to her.” Also Read - Urmila Matondkar Reacts to Kangana Ranaut's 'Soft Porn' Statement: New Feminism Has Come Up in Country

Kangana has been actively speaking and writing against Shiv Sena and the party’s alliance with Congress on social media. She even went on to upset the supporters of the party by comparing Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir a few months back after mentioning that she feels unsafe as a woman in the city which is led by the party. This irked Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut and other leaders of the party who then launched a verbal attack on the actor. Later, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished parts of the actor’s property in Bandra citing illegal construction. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Talks About Sunny Leone, Soft Porn, Urmila Matondkar, And Fake Feminists in One Tweet

Meanwhile, Urmila also talked about the setting up of a bigger film industry in Uttar Pradesh by CM Yogi Adityanath for which he’s also meeting a few Bollywood producers today. She said she doesn’t resonate with the idea of taking the industry elsewhere than Mumbai. Urmila said that she doesn’t see ‘Bollywood and Mumbai getting separated.’

The actor also said that the people of the industry should stand united for their own cause. She was quoted as saying, “It’s a very association which was formed on the efforts of hundreds of thousands of people. It is wrong if films of an actor are being targeted and an appeal is made to ban them.” She added that actors are vulnerable and have a lot of high stakes involved and that’s the reason that they like to stay mum on issues.